SOUTH BEND — The Pacific County Department of Health & Human Services announced on April 10 that it received notice that an unidentified Pacific County resident has tested positive for covid-19.
However, the facts of the case make it clear the patient didn't catch the virus locally or pass it on to anyone inside the county.
In a press release from the Pacific County Emergency Operations Center (PCEOC), the county was informed that the resident who tested positive for the virus has been out of Washington state for more than a month and was tested in another state. The resident is currently receiving treatment out of state.
While this positive case is being attributed to Pacific County’s statistics, PCEOC said an investigation by the county health department showed that “there is no reason to believe that this case’s positive diagnosis has caused any exposure in Pacific County.” The case is being attributed to Pacific County solely because it is the diagnosed person’s place of residence.
The county encourages community members to continue to be cautious and vigilant about healthcare recommendations to help reduce the risk of contracting and spreading covid-19 and other viral respiratory infections. Those recommendations include practicing social distancing, staying home, washing your hands for at least 20 seconds, avoid touching your face and covering your mouth and nose with a tissue when you cough or sneeze.
