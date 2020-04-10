SOUTH BEND — A Pacific County resident tested positive for covid-19, but hasn't lived in the county for more than a month and tested positive in another state.
The Pacific County Department of Health & Human Services announced the positive test result on April 10, but said the patient didn't catch the virus locally or pass it on to anyone inside the county.
The resident is receiving treatment out of state.
While this positive case is being attributed to Pacific County’s statistics, the Pacific County Emergency Operations Center said an investigation by the county health department showed “there is no reason to believe that this case’s positive diagnosis has caused any exposure in Pacific County.” The case is being attributed to Pacific County because it is the diagnosed person’s place of residence.
The county encouraged community members to be cautious and vigilant about healthcare recommendations to reduce the risk of contracting and spreading covid-19 and other viral respiratory infections. Those recommendations include practicing social distancing, staying home, washing hands for at least 20 seconds, avoiding face touching in public and covering coughs and sneezes with a tissue.
