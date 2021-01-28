OLYMPIA — Washington Gov. Jay Inslee announced at a Thursday afternoon press conference that Pacific and six other counties are eligible to move into the next phase of the state’s reopening plan, beginning next week.
Pacific County will move into Phase 2 beginning on Monday, Feb. 1, after having been largely locked down — like the rest of the state — since covid-19 cases and hospitalizations began to surge in Washington in November. The new phase notably allows for some indoor dining and social gatherings.
The announcement came as Inslee reported that the thresholds for advancing in the state’s reopening plan were being somewhat relaxed. The West region — consisting of Pacific, Grays Harbor, Lewis and Thurston counties — and Puget Sound region — composed of King, Pierce and Snohomish counties — are the only two regions to meet the new metrics for next week.
Under the new guidance, regions now need to meet just three of four metrics monitored by the state to advance from the initial reopening phase, Phase 1. Previously, regions were required to satisfy each of the four metrics to advance to the second phase. Metrics include seeing a 10% or more decrease in new covid-19 cases and hospital admissions over a 14-day period, an average occupancy of ICU-staffed beds below 90% over a 7-day period, and a covid-19 testing positivity rate below 10% over a 7-day period.
“We are getting closer to finding our way out of this mess, but we aren’t there yet,” Inslee said at the press conference. “We have sacrificed too much to let our frustrations get the best of us now when the finish line is in sight, however distant that may seem in our field of vision.”
In Phase 2, restaurants are able to offer indoor dining at 25% of their maximum capacity, after previously being limited to offering only outdoor dining. Bars and other drinking establishments that do not offer food must continue to remain closed.
Indoor social gatherings are also permitted to resume in Phase 2, after being prohibited in Phase 1. Phase 2 allows for a maximum of five people from outside your household, and is limited to two households. Outdoor social gatherings now allow for a maximum of 15 people, also limited to two households.
Indoor entertainment establishments are also able to reopen at 25% capacity, including theaters, museums, bowling alleys and cardrooms, among others. Fitness and training facilities are also able to reopen at 25% capacity, after being restricted to appointment-only in Phase 1.
Indoor receptions and wakes, in conjunction with wedding ceremonies and funerals, are permitted in Phase 2 — although dancing is prohibited. Restrictions for retail stores, professional and personal services, and worship services remain unchanged, with each limited to 25% capacity.
The Observer will have more coverage in next week’s print issue.
