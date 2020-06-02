PACIFIC COUNTY — A virtual community forum is scheduled for Wednesday, June 3 and will provide people in Pacific County an opportunity to ask questions of the county health department and other emergency management officials.
Additional forums will be held weekly at 11:30 a.m. and will also be a chance for officials to provide updates on covid-19 topics, such as reopening timelines and mobile testing data. The forums will be hosted by the Pacific County Public Health and Human Services Department as well as the county’s Emergency Operation Center.
The county sent out a survey in May that asked people about their experiences during covid-19. Those who responded included about 1,350 full-time residents, 87 second homeowners, 44 part-time residents and 37 visitors. The majority of respondents were between the ages of 40 to 79 years old, and a little more than a third of the respondents were retired, according to the survey data.
Pacific County Administrator Kathy Spoor said the survey was one tool the county used to reach out to people. But after more than 100 people attempted to participate in a Pacific County Board of Commissioners meeting about the decision to apply for phase two, a forum seemed like a good idea.
“Many of them wanted to speak, and spoke thoughtfully and had insights we hadn’t thought about in a particular way,” Spoor said.
If people have constructive input, the county wants to hear that as it tries to move forward, Spoor said. It also wants to be as transparent as possible, she said.
The meeting will be held at 11:30 a.m. Wednesday, June 3 using the Zoom link: https://us02web.zoom.us/j/84282447783
People can call into the meetings by dialing, +12532158782,, 84282447783#.
People can also dial 1-253-215-8782 and enter the meeting ID, 842 8244 7783.
