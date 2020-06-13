SOUTH BEND — An additional positive case of covid-19 is being attributed to Pacific County, bringing the total to 11, the Pacific County Health and Human Services Department said June 12.
"The individual with this positive case has a residence in Pacific County but has been working and residing outside of Pacific County," the agency reported. "This individual has also been away from Pacific County for almost a month and is in isolation and recovery at a residence outside of Pacific County. This positive case is not associated with the last reported case from the Willapa Harbor Health and Rehab Center and does not impact Pacific County’s Phase 3 application."
Health and human services said it will continue to investigate this most recent case. It continues to strongly encourage the public to maintain social distancing by limiting non-essential travel, and practice personal protective measures to include, washing hands often with soapy water for at least 20 seconds, avoid touching your face, and wearing a face covering in public.
For up-to-date information and guidance about how to keep yourself and your family healthy, visit: www.pacificcountycovid19.com.
