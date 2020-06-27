An additional case of covid-19 has been confirmed in Pacific County, the Emergency Management Agency reported Saturday morning. This brings the county's total to 18, with five remaining active.
"The individual is self-isolating and close contacts of the individual are currently being contacted by our public health nurses with instructions to quarantine per DOH guidelines," the agency said. "Through contact tracing, this individual was identified as a close contact to the five cases reported earlier this week."
These six cases were a result of one family gathering, the agency revealed.
"Public health officials would like to emphasize the importance of limiting personal exposure and encourage the public to maintain social distancing by limiting non-essential travel, and practice personal protective measures to include, washing hands often with soapy water for at least 20 seconds, avoid touching your face, and wearing a face covering when required and appropriate," the agency said.
For up to date information and guidance about how to keep yourself and your family healthy, visit: www.pacificcountycovid19.com.
