LONG BEACH PENINSULA — Pacific Transit System’s Administrative Service & Operations Manager Audrey Olson said that the organization’s system has not been altered as of yet, although she noted that the situation is evolving rapidly.
Pacific Transit has put posters in common areas and on vehicles to remind operations and riders to follow Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidelines. Hand sanitizers, alcohol wipes and personal protective equipment has also been made available for bus drivers.
Olson said that Pacific Transit’s buses are cleaned and sanitized on a daily basis with disinfectant spray, with an emphasis being placed on touch points such as handrails, stanchions and the driver’s area.
Updates on Pacific Transit’s operations will be posted on pacifictransit.org and their Facebook page (Pacific Transit System).
(0) comments
