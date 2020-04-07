LONG BEACH PENINSULA — As the days go on, more and more dining establishments on the peninsula are making the painful decision to shut their doors for what they hope is only temporary during the covid-19 pandemic.
For Beach Fire BBQ and Streetside Taco’s David Allen, the decision to close wasn’t a financial one. It was made out of an abundance of caution after a rush of tourists swarmed the peninsula the weekend before Gov. Jay Inslee announced his initial “Stay Home, Stay Healthy” order on March 23, which has now been extended to May 4.
“It was crazy. It was almost like summer numbers in what we were doing,” Allen said. “I was just not comfortable with the amount of tourists that were in town. Which, I love the tourists and we depend on the tourists, but everyone needs to stay in their own communities so that we don’t spread this thing.”
Even after taking extra precautions and providing customers with hand sanitizer before entering the building, Allen said it still didn’t feel safe to remain open. Both Beach Fire BBQ and Streetside Taco temporarily closed the following week, and Allen hopes to reopen them once the pandemic subsides.
Reopening Beach Fire BBQ and Streetside Taco will be expensive, Allen said. Most of the costs will come with needing to purchase all new food products. Meanwhile, as the buildings sit empty, utility and other bills still need to be paid.
In the meantime, Allen is working to provide takeout and delivery pizza service in Ocean Park, hopefully in the next week or two. His plan is to serve the pizza out of the old Ocean Park Streetside Taco and Flatback BBQ location at 1910 Bay Ave.
Staying on track
For Seaview’s The Depot Restaurant, which has been in business for more than 15 years, the decision was made to stay open while scaling back its operations and menu.
Nancy Gorshe, general manager and co-owner, said the decision to stay open and provide takeout and delivery service was made on March 16, when Inslee first ordered all bars and restaurants to close sit-down service. At that time, the plan was for staff to stay on with reduced hours to help with takeout and delivery orders.
During the first weekend of what Gorshe called a test run of sorts, they realized that providing only takeout and delivery required a lot less work. At the end of the first week, the reality and gravity of the situation set in for Gorshe and her staff.
“People’s fears began to really peak. I think they weren’t afraid as much that first week, but that second week they were nervous about the virus and their families,” Gorshe said.
The decision was made that all but two of the restaurant’s employees — who all work part-time except for Gorshe, chef/co-owner Michael Lalewicz and the sous chef — would file unemployment claims and receive benefits while on standby and waiting for the situation to improve. Gorshe and Lalewicz have also decided to not take a salary while the pandemic plays out.
Since takeout and delivery only started, Gorshe said the restaurant has done OK and that they’re above water. They’ve reduced their days of being open from seven days to five days a week and are now closed on Tuesdays and Wednesdays. The goal for the restaurant is to have enough business so that utility bills can be covered, and Gorshe said that they have been exceeding their weekend goals and meeting their midweek goals so far.
Closing, Gorshe says, would cost them more than staying open. She learned her lesson about the costs that go into reopening a restaurant after an extended closure when The Depot closed two months for a remodel after its first year of operation. It cost them $20,000 to reopen the restaurant.
“Our whole goal is to try and keep the business afloat,” Gorshe said. “What’s been saving us, truly, are locals. They’re coming in and it’s really wonderful and helpful. So that’s really why we’re there, it’s two-fold. We’re thrilled to still give people variety, but it really does help us be there so when we can rehire people we’ll have a place for people to be employed.”
Seeking relief
Allen and Gorshe are also both in the midst of filling out loan applications recently made available by the federal government as part of the $2.2 trillion federal stimulus package that was signed into law last month.
Available loan opportunities for small businesses include loans from the Paycheck Protection Program, as well as Economic Injury Disaster Loans that were made available several weeks ago. The Paycheck Protection Program offers 1% interest loans to small businesses, which are backed by the government but come from private banks and need to be applied for at a bank. However, several of the largest banks in the U.S. initially wouldn’t accept loan applications when the program kicked off last week, and some banks are setting a limit for how many loans it will accept.
Allen expressed skepticism that some of the loans were possibly too good to be true, but he’s open to trying anything to help ensure that his businesses survive the pandemic.
“It was easy to do, but I just don’t count on it,” Allen said. “I’ll believe it when I see it.”
Gorshe called the process “a pain in the neck,” but said it’s not much more difficult than applying for a bank loan. She’s had some problems entering required data due to the slowness of the system, but said it’s helpful that the application doesn’t need to be filled out all at once.
Allen and Gorshe are both applying for a $10,000 grant from the U.S. Small Business Administration as part of the Economic Injury Disaster Loans program, which does not need to be repaid. The grant, if approved, can be awarded in as quickly as three days.
“I’d like to cover what I lose. But I’m pretty OK, I’m going to go out of pocket on taking care of some of my employees for what they don’t get in unemployment. It’s not their fault, and I know they do a lot for me,” Allen said.
Summer anxiety
Both Allen and Gorshe expressed concern about the impact the pandemic could have on their businesses if a stay at home order is extended into the summer months. Dining establishments on the peninsula, like many other businesses, rely on the influx of tourists in the summer to help make up for slowdowns in the winter.
“I think the scary part is how long does this go?” said Gorshe, adding that she would have to seriously consider borrowing money if the stay at home order is extended beyond May, when the three best revenue months of the year start for The Depot and most — if not all — peninsula restaurants.
Those summer months of June, July and August, when tourism is at its peak, almost take care of The Depot financially for the rest of the year, Gorshe said. Losing any of those months would be a substantial economic blow for local eateries, especially when factoring in that they’ve already missed out on the six or so weeks in March and April when schools and colleges take their spring breaks.
For Allen, the hardest part is not knowing when the situation will return to some semblance of normal.
“Are we going to get a whole summer? Are we going to get any summer?” Allen wondered.
He said it’s not that big of a deal to be losing money right now, because the winter and early spring months are when they typically lose money. But the robust summer months are crucial to help offset the winter losses.
“You’ve got to make all that money in the summer to pay for your losses in the winter. And if we don’t have [the summer months], that’s when I’m going to be hurting,” said Allen. “That’s probably the biggest thing I can stress, is next winter could be when I really feel this. And not just me, everybody.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.