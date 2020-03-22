LONG BEACH — Seniors in Long Beach, Ilwaco and Seaview nervous about leaving their homes to pick up medications can get help from local police.
Long Beach Police Department is working with the pharmacies in the area to deliver prescription medications to seniors. Seniors can call the pharmacy and request medications be delivered and the pharmacy staff will contact local police, said David Glasson, city administrator. An officer will then deliver the medications.
The Ilwaco pharmacy can be reached at 360-642-3133 and the Long Beach pharmacy can be reached at 360-642-3200.
