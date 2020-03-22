LONG BEACH — Seniors in Long Beach, Ilwaco and Seaview unable to pick up medications can get help from local police.
Long Beach Police Department is working with the pharmacies in the area to deliver prescription medications to seniors who are physically unable to get to the pharmacy, said Jerry Phillips, city of Long Beach Mayor.
Due to a high call volume of people requesting medications be delivered, people in need of medications should first call the Long Beach Police Department to verify they qualify for delivery.
Long Beach Police can be reached at 360-642-3416.
Police are delivering to people in Long Beach, Ilwaco and Seaview and cannot deliver to communities north of Long Beach at this time.
