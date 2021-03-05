RAYMOND — Three varsity volleyball players at the Raymond School District have tested positive for covid-19. The district is waiting for additional tests and for contract tracing by the Pacific County Public Health and Human Services to be completed before the scope of the outbreak is known.
The district took immediate action after being notified of the first two positive tests around 1:30 p.m. on March 4 by canceling a match in the afternoon against North Beach and against Willapa Valley on March 6. The third positive test was confirmed later in the evening, and the district held a Zoom meeting at 6 p.m. with volleyball team parents to inform them of the situation.
“We are kind of waiting at this point; we are kinda waiting to hear from the health department,” Athletic Director Mike Tully said. “So they can kind of get a handle on how much it has spread and that sort of thing. So that’s kind of where we are at.”
He continued, “they are supposed to play on Monday, but we are just kind of waiting to hear how many others might need to quarantine and do any of that kind of stuff. I don’t know of any that have to quarantine yet, but I am assuming there’s going to probably be a couple at least. We are kind of in a holding pattern until we get a little bit more information.”
According to parents, the district took swift action to curb any possible spread among teammates and has been transparent. Other than the canceled matches, team practices have also been temporarily canceled.
“We are trying to [be transparent],” Tully said. “We are trying to take care of what we need to take care of without going too far while being cautious, but also trying to give kids the best opportunity to be able to compete and continue their season.”
He continued, “we don’t want to overreact but [are] kind of trying to walk that fine line between overreacting and not overreacting and doing too little. [We held the meeting] because we wanted to make sure parents knew what was going on and had a chance to ask questions.”
The combined Raymond-South Bend Ravens football team had a game scheduled for March 6 in Raymond against Ilwaco, but because of the positive covid-19 tests with the volleyball team, Ilwaco called on March 5 and canceled the game.
