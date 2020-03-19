The Raymond School District announced Friday that its Thursday report of coronavirus exposure at Raymond High School was wrong. The District initially reported that an adult who was on campus on March 12 had since tested positive for coronavirus. In fact, the person tested negative.
Raymond School District corrects its coronavirus false alarm
Aaron Mead
Aaron Mead is a sports writer for the Chinook Observer. Contact him at 360-642-8181 or aaroncmead@gmail.com.
