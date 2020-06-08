RAYMOND — A resident of the Willapa Harbor Health and Rehabilitation care center has tested positive for covid-19, Pacific County health officials announced June 8.
The individual was asymptomatic and was placed into isolation after the positive test result was reported. No other residents have tested positive at this time. Staff testing was scheduled to begin on June 9.
Willapa Harbor Health and Rehabilitation is a Medicare-certified skilled nursing facility with 60 beds. On average the facility houses 32 patients, according to its Medicare profile. Its health inspection rating is three out of five stars. It is owned by the for-profit corporation Avalon Health Care Inc.
The testing of residents was the result of a statewide directive to test all residents and staff of long-term care facilities and assisted living facilities with memory care units by June 12. The directive came from Washington’s Secretary of Health John Wiesman.
As of June 1, 3,860 covid-19 cases (18% of total cases) and 690 deaths (61% of total deaths) have been identified as associated with a long-term care facility, including nursing homes, assisted living facilities and adult family homes. These cases include residents as well as employees and visitors.
This newest case brings the total number of cases in Pacific County up to 10. Washington state had 24,041 cases as of June 6, and 1,161 fatalities, according to the Department of Health.
People who wish to contact the Willapa Harbor Health and Rehabilitation can visit https://www.avalonhealthcare.com/willapa/. They can also check https://ahcupdates.info/willapa-covid-19-update/.
During the governor’s media availability on June 8, Wiesman urged anyone who has been in a large crowd and wasn’t able to maintain six feet of physical distance to help stop the spread of covid-19 by staying home and away from others for 14 days. Fourteen days is the time it can take to develop symptoms of covid-19. He also reminded Washingtonians that anyone who develops symptoms of covid-19 should seek a test.
To get tested for covid-19, people can reach Pacific County’s Emergency Operations Center at 360-875-9407 or 360-642-9407. People can also email pceocOps@co.pacific.wa.us.
A new update to previous modeling reports on the spread of covid-19 continues to show different trends in different parts of the state. The report estimates transmission was declining slightly in western Washington and increasing in eastern Washington as of the end of May, with significant variation from county to county. Pacific and Wahkiakum counties remain among the counties least affected by covid infections. King and Yakima counties remain among the most impacted.
June 8 was the first day of employee mask requirements. All employees in the state are required to wear a cloth facial covering, except when working alone in an office, vehicle, or at a job site, or when the job has no in-person interaction. Employers must provide cloth facial coverings to employees, unless their exposure dictates a higher level of protection under the Department of Labor and Industries’ safety and health rules and guidance. Employees may choose to wear their own facial coverings at work, provided it meets the minimum requirements.
