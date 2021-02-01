PACIFIC COUNTY — For the first time since November, restaurants in Pacific County are open for dine-in service this week, as the county is one of just a handful in Washington to move into the second phase of the state’s reopening plan.
Pacific County’s advancement to Phase 2 came after Gov. Jay Inslee announced on Jan. 28 that the thresholds for advancing in the state’s reopening plan were being somewhat relaxed. The West region — consisting of Pacific, Grays Harbor, Lewis and Thurston counties — and Puget Sound region — composed of King, Pierce and Snohomish counties — are the only two regions to meet the new metrics for this week.
Under the new guidance, regions now need to meet just three of four metrics monitored by the state to advance from the initial reopening phase, Phase 1. Previously, regions were required to satisfy each of the four metrics to advance to the second phase.
Metrics include seeing a 10% or more decrease in new covid-19 cases and hospital admissions over a 14-day period, having an average occupancy of ICU-staffed beds below 90% over a 7-day period, and having a covid-19 testing positivity rate below 10% over a 7-day period.
In the most recent update of the metrics, the West region is meeting three of the four thresholds. The 14-day trend of new covid-19 hospitalizations, adjusted according to population, is -10%; The average occupancy of ICU-staffed beds over the most recent 7-day period is at 82%; and the 7-day covid-19 testing positivity rate is at 9%. The region’s 14-day trend of new covid-19 cases, also adjusted according to population, is +15%.
In order to remain in Phase 2, a region must continue to meet at least three of the four metric thresholds. Regional metrics are now being evaluated every two weeks, rather than every week, with the next metric evaluation scheduled for Feb. 12.
Peninsula restaurants gear up
Of the many differences between Phase 1 and Phase 2, the most notable is that restaurants are again permitted to offer indoor dine-in service.
In Phase 2, restaurants are able to offer indoor dining at 25% of their maximum capacity, after previously being restricted to takeout service and outdoor dining only in Phase 1. Bars and other drinking establishments must continue to remain closed if they do not offer food service.
The news that Pacific County was moving into Phase 2 was met with obvious excitement from peninsula eateries, which have been closed for more than two months.
“It’s been a rough road, not only for us, but all the small businesses on the Long Beach Peninsula,” The Chowder Stop said in a Facebook post announcing that it was reopening for indoor service this week.
The Depot Restaurant in Seaview announced it was opening for indoor dining on Monday, and that it could seat a maximum of 13 guests at one time. The restaurant also said in a Facebook post that new heaters and siding were being added to the deck for more optimal outdoor dining as well. MyCovio’s in Ocean Park said that it could seat a maximum of five guests at its indoor dining room.
Two Long Beach restaurants were set to open even if the county hadn’t advanced into the second phase, after receiving state waivers. The Lost Roo and The Cove both took advantage of a new rule from the Washington Department of Labor and Industries that allows for some restaurants to reopen if they can offer “open-air dining,” subject to a review from L&I officials to ensure the criteria is being met.
Other restrictions loosened
Indoor social gatherings are also permitted to resume in Phase 2, after being prohibited in Phase 1. Phase 2 allows for a maximum of five people from outside your household, and is limited to two households. Outdoor social gatherings now allow for a maximum of 15 people, also limited to two households.
Indoor entertainment establishments are also able to reopen at 25% capacity, including theaters, museums, bowling alleys and cardrooms, among others. Fitness and training facilities are also able to reopen at 25% capacity, after being restricted to appointment-only in Phase 1.
Indoor receptions and wakes, in conjunction with wedding ceremonies and funerals, are permitted in Phase 2 — although dancing is prohibited. Restrictions for retail stores, professional and personal services, and worship services remain unchanged, with each limited to 25% capacity.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.