SEATTLE — The U.S. Small Business Administration (SBA) Seattle District launches a Restaurant Revitalization Fund (RRF) webinar series aimed to help local restaurants and eligible entities prepare to apply for the funding program.
“There are more than 20,000 small firms in the accommodation and food services industry in our district who account for approximately two-thirds of jobs in that sector. Ensuring their survival and success is vital to our local economy, workforce and community livelihood,” SBA Seattle District Director Kerrie Hurd said. “This webinar series paired with targeted outreach is part of our local strategy to get eligible businesses equitable access to Restaurant Revitalization Funds.”
The American Rescue Plan Act established the RRF — with an appropriated $28.6 billion — to provide funding to help restaurants and other eligible businesses keep their doors open.
This program will provide restaurants with funding equal to their pandemic-related revenue loss up to $10 million per business and no more than $5 million per physical location. Recipients are not required to repay the funding as long as funds are used for eligible uses no later than March 11, 2023. An application open date has not yet been announced.
The live webinars will cover an overview of the RRF, who is eligible to apply, how much money applicants can potentially receive, how funds can be used, how and when to apply, and where to get technical assistance with the application. Each session will also feature a live Q&A segment so participants can ask SBA representatives specific questions.
The no-cost webinar series launches April 22 and will be offered on the following dates and times. Registration is required:
https://www.eventbrite.com/e/restaurant-revitalization-fund-information-session-tickets-151699945621
Friday, April 23
1-2 p.m.
Monday, April 26
9-10 a.m.
2-3 p.m.
Wednesday, April 28
9-10 a.m.
2-3 p.m.
Friday, April 30
9-10 a.m.
2-3 p.m.
The following eligible entities who have experienced pandemic-related revenue loss are encouraged to attend:
• Restaurants
• Food stands, food trucks, food carts
• Caterers
• Bars, saloons, lounges, taverns
• Snack and nonalcoholic beverage bars
• Bakeries (onsite sales to the public comprise at least 33% of gross receipts)
• Brewpubs, tasting rooms, taprooms (onsite sales to the public comprise at least 33% of gross receipts)
• Breweries and/or microbreweries (onsite sales to the public comprise at least 33% of gross receipts)
• Wineries and distilleries (onsite sales to the public comprise at least 33% of gross receipts)
• Inns (onsite sales of food and beverage to the public comprise at least 33% of gross receipts)
• Licensed facilities or premises of a beverage alcohol producer where the public may taste, sample, or purchase products
Ahead of the application launch, the SBA will establish a seven-day pilot period for the RRF application portal. The pilot period will be used to address technical issues ahead of the public launch. Participants in this pilot will be randomly selected from existing PPP borrowers in priority groups for RRF and will not receive funds until the application portal is open to the public.
Following the pilot, the application portal will be opened to the public. For the first 21 days that the program is open, the SBA will prioritize reviewing applications from small businesses owned by women, veterans, and socially and economically disadvantaged individuals. Following the 21-day period, all eligible applicants are encouraged to submit applications.
For more information about the RRF visit www.sba.gov/restaurants or in Spanish at www.sba.gov/restaurantes.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.