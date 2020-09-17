LONG BEACH PENINSULA — The Ocean Beach School District announced Sept. 16 that it is aiming to bring students back to class for in-person instruction starting Sept. 28 — so long as the recent spike in cases do not persist.
In a statement, OBSD said that the 17 newly reported cases in the county over the previous two weeks will not be viewed as a trend by the district or by the Pacific County Public Health and Human Services Department, unless the case count continues to rise. Prior to the four new cases announced on Sept. 3, there had been just five new cases announced over the previous three weeks.
As of Sept. 15, Pacific County’s case rate is 60 new cases per 100,000 people over a two-week rolling average, putting the county firmly in the moderate-risk category when it comes to having students physically return to school, according to state recommendations. Those recommendations say schools in moderate-risk counties should continue distance learning at middle and high schools, while in-person learning options are possible at elementary schools.
In its statement, the district said that as long as there is not an additional spike in cases over the next week, the case rate “should put us in a position to start our return on [Sept. 28].” OBSD added that more information about what a return to in-person instruction in a hybrid model may look like will be released over the next week.
“Get used to wearing those masks because we are going to try to get kids back into the school buildings!” the statement concluded.
