OLYMPIA — Washington state K-12 students will not return to their classrooms for the remainder of the 2019-20 school year.
The news came during an April 6 press conference with Gov. Jay Inslee and Washington Superintendent of Public Instruction Chris Reykdal. Classrooms have sat empty since March 17 when Inslee sent students and teachers home with the intent of bring them back on April 24. But bringing students back could cause another spike of covid-19 cases, Inslee said in the press conference.
“We cannot risk losing the gains we have made,” Inslee said.
Washington is the 14th state in the country to close school buildings for the remainder of the year.
Distance learning
While in-person learning has been canceled for all public, private and charter K-12 schools, distance learning will continue for all school districts. By embracing a distance-learning model the state will be more prepared for future emergencies, Reykdal said.
“From the seeds of crisis come the strong, strong roots and blossom of innovation. And that’s the moment we find ourselves in today,” Reykdal said. “Just as our great-grandparents understood after two World Wars and the Great Depression, this generation will grow up knowing how to persevere in the face of challenges.”
Plans are being made for the possibility that schools will remain closed into the fall, Reykdal said.
Districts must work on providing equitable learning opportunities to all students, Inslee and Reykdal said. Both emphasized the importance of delivering instruction to vulnerable children, such as those with disabilities and those who speak English as a second language.
Telecommunication is the way of the future, Reykdal said. He called this moment the state’s chance to connect every family digitally.
The state is asking internet providers to “step up to the plate,” Inslee said.
And districts are having success meeting student needs, Inslee said. He pointed to the more than 2 million meals provided in the first 10 days after schools closed in March.
Graduation
Whether high school graduations will be held later in the year is not yet decided, Inslee said. It will come down to how the covid-19 pandemic evolves.
Seniors in good standing should expect to get their diplomas, Inslee said.
While quoting Fred Rogers, he asked students to embrace the moment and be creative as they continue distance learning, and told them that they would get through this.
“Together, we will ensure that learning continues in the state of Washington,” Inslee said.
Local reactions
In a letter to students and families following Inslee’s April 6 press conference, Ocean Beach School District Superintendent Amy Huntley said that she understands the continued closure of schools will present challenges for many peninsula families. She sought to provide clarification on a number of topics.
Huntley reiterated what Reykdal said during the press conference about distance learning, saying it will continue through the remainder of the school year. She said OBSD is working to improve on its model and its efforts in reaching out to students.
For high school students who are on a credit-based model, Ilwaco High School Principal David Tobin said that the school is sending work designed to help students meet the standards for each of their subjects. This, he said, will keep students thinking and learning and give them the opportunity to pass their classes in order to earn the credits so they do not fall behind and, in the case of seniors, graduate on time.
“As directed by the state, we are sending work designed to help all of our students meet the standards for each of their subjects, keep them thinking and learning, and give freshmen, sophomores and juniors the opportunity to pass their classes in order to earn the credits so as not to fall behind, and to get seniors to graduation,” Tobin said.
Tobin said that work coming to high school students via their student email account or work packets as of March 30 is required homework, but mentioned that it should be very doable. The work must be done to complete second semester courses.
For students that have needs the school can help with, such as borrowing a Chromebook or requesting paper copies of the work, students and families can call 360-642-3731 and leave a voicemail.
“We miss you, we care about you, and we will continue to work to ensure that each of you is provided with the opportunity to continue your education in a remote or online setting until we return to face-to-face schooling once again,” Tobin said in his message to students.
“Parents, please encourage and expect your student(s) to engage fully with the work and get everything turned in,” Tobin asked.
The district is exploring alternatives to holding in-person graduation ceremonies, and Huntley said to stay tuned for possible options. She added that OBSD is engaging with students to try and come up with creative alternatives to celebrate milestones, and said some now-canceled school events and activities may be postponed until summer.
“Please continue to take good care of yourselves and your families. This is a difficult time for all of us, but we will get through it together,” Huntley said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.