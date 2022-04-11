PACIFIC COUNTY — New cases of covid-19 remain relatively low locally, while a second booster shot has recently been made available for older adults and the immunocompromised as health officials work to try and stay ahead of the virus.
As of April 11, a total of 3,812 cases of covid-19 have been reported in Pacific County since the pandemic began, with 23 new cases being reported over the past two weeks. The case rate per 100,000 people over the past 14 days remains below 100, at 92.4. Hospitalizations remain at 160 and the local death toll is unchanged at 55.
In recent weeks, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration updated its guidance to recommend a second booster dose of Pfizer or Moderna’s vaccine for adults over the age of 50 and certain immunocompromised individuals 12 and older four months after receiving an initial booster dose, and the Washington State Department of Health followed suit by updating their recommendations to align with the new federal guidance.
Eligible immunocompromised individuals include those who have: been receiving active cancer treatment for tumors or cancers of the blood; received an organ transplant or stem cell transplant and are taking immune-suppressing medication; a moderate or severe primary immunodeficiency, such as DiGeorge syndrome or Wiskott-Aldrich syndrome; an advanced or untreated HIV infection; an active treatment with high-dose corticosteroids or other drugs that may suppress their immune response.
State health officials said this new guidance offers the chance for those most vulnerable of developing severe cases of covid-19 to gain extra protection against the virus. Statewide, about 70% of the eligible over-50 population has received an initial booster dose.
Locally, county health officials and providers are offering second booster dose clinics this week and in the coming weeks for those who are covered by this new guidance. For a list of all upcoming vaccine clinics in the county, visit www.pacificcountycovid19.com/get-vaccinated.
Current guidance recommends that everyone 12 and older receive a booster dose five months after completing their two-dose series of Pfizer or Moderna’s vaccine, or two months after receiving the single-shot Johnson & Johnson vaccine. Those 18 and older who received a single dose of Johnson & Johnson, as well as a Johnson & Johnson booster dose, can receive a second booster dose of Pfizer or Moderna four months after receiving their initial booster dose.
