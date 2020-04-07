OCEAN PARK — The Peninsula Senior Activity Center is giving away masks with its lunches from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m on Fridays.
The masks are being made by about 32 people on the peninsula, mostly retirees. The team was spearheaded by Dixie Cooper and helped by Peninsula Senior Activity Center President John Vale. More than 1,900 masks have already been produced by the group and more are being sewn everyday.
People interested in getting lunch and a mask must make the order before noon on Thursday.
Wearing a mask is now recommended by the Centers for Disease Control when people are out in public. It is unknown how much protection homemade fabric masks provide to the person wearing the mask, and may depend on the quality of the mask and how well it fits, said Steven Krager, Pacific County Health Officer.
Staying home except for essential trips and remaining 6 feet away from others when in public is still the best way to be protected from covid-19, Krager said. However, non-medical masks may be used as some added protection.
People should wash their hands before putting on a mask and after taking the mask off their face, Krager said. People should try not to touch their face with unwashed hands if adjusting the mask. Masks should be changed when moist and washed after each use.
People with questions about lunch and ordering or making masks can call the senior center at 360-665-3999. Office hours are 9 a.m. to noon everyday. People interested in making a donation to purchase mask making supplies or support the senior center’s free lunch program can send checks or drop off material to the Peninsula Senior Activity Center, 21603 O Place, Ocean Park, WA 98640.
The center asks people specify to which program they are donating.
The Chinook Observer plans expanded coverage of this subject next week.
