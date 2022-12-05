Seniors Urged to Get Flu Shots as U.S. Cases Rise

Flu shots are recommended for everyone, but seniors are especially urged to get protection from what is shaping up to be a bad flu season.

PACIFIC COUNTY — It’s the holiday season, which can only mean that it’s covid and flu season, too.

The U.S. has been rocked by a worse-than-typical flu season thus far, and local and regional health officials say that our slice of the country is faring no differently. In Washington, the state Department of Health noted in late November that flu hospitalizations were at their highest rates seen in 10 years at this point in the calendar.

