PACIFIC COUNTY — Covid-19 cases in the county rose to 60 on Monday, Aug. 24 with a single new case related to an outbreak at an out of county seafood processing plant.
The most recent case involved a person between the ages of 50 to 60 years old. Pacific County public health nurses were monitoring two active cases as of Monday.
Disease activity in Pacific County is not yet low enough to be considered low risk. With 11 new cases diagnosed during the prior two weeks, the risk level did drop to 50 new cases per 100,000 people. Low risk of disease activity is set at 25 new cases per 100,000 people.
One case was also taken off of Pacific County’s total count this week. A person who is incarcerated and a resident of the county previously counted toward the county’s total case count. On Aug. 19, the state removed that individual from the Pacific County’s official number.
For more information about covid-19 in Pacific County, people can visit: https://www.pacificcountycovid19.com/news.
People can also call the county’s Emergency Operations Center at 360-875-9407 and 360-642-9407.
Wahkiakum case
Wahkiakum County Health and Human Services said Aug. 24 it received a positive test result notification for a 6th covid-19 infection in a resident. The individual is in self-quarantine and is not symptomatic, and is the county’s only active case at this time.
Local health workers are endeavoring to identify anyone who may have an exposure risk because of contact with the person. Anyone with close contact will be notified by WHHS staff. At this point, the possibility of additional community spread from this individual seems low, the agency said in a press release.
Statewide as of 11:59 p.m. Aug. 23, Washington had suffered 1,867 covid-19 deaths and 6,542 hospitalizations. There have been 71,371 covid cases reported. The state doesn’t report how many of these patients are still receiving active medical care.
