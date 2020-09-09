SOUTH BEND — Six more cases of covid-19 were reported in Pacific County on Sept. 9, as the county's total case count rose to 74.
Five of the newly reported cases are connected to family gatherings following travel and the sixth case was diagnosed out of the county, according to the Pacific County Health and Human Services Department. Case investigation is ongoing, the department said, and all of the in-county cases are isolating at home.
Of the six new cases, two of the individuals are between 30 and 40 years old, one is between 50 and 60 years old, two are between 60 and 70 years old, and one is over 80 years old.
There are currently 17 active cases being monitored by public health nurses, with 14 cases being confirmed and three cases classified as probable but awaiting confirmation.
The county's covid-19 death toll still stands at three. Statewide, 1,978 deaths are attributed to the virus as of 11:59 p.m. Sept. 8.
Pacific County Health and Human Services strongly encourages the public to limit non-essential travel, maintain social distancing of at least six feet between persons, and practice personal protective measures to include: correctly wearing a mask/face covering in public, washing hands often with soapy water for at least 20 seconds, and avoid touching your face. For up to date information and guidance, please monitor the Pacific County Health and Human Services Facebook page or visit www.pacificcountycovid19.com.
Clatsop County reported Wednesday that three additional people living in the northern part of the county tested positive for coronavirus.
A man in his 60s, a man in his 40s and a man in his 30s were reportedly recovering at home.
Clatsop County has recorded 100 cases since March. Ninety-five have recovered, according to the county, and the others were convalescing at home.
