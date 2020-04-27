Washington's covid-19 death toll increased by 16 in the 24 hours ending 11:59 p.m. April 26, the Washington Department of Health reported Monday, bringing the total to 765.
The state's total confirmed coronavirus infections rose 165 to 13,686.
The number of Washingtonians being treated in intensive care units increased to 158 on April 26, up from 115 the day before. But the number of total hospitalizations dropped to 436 from 537 the day before. Fifty hospitals reported April 26, compared to 52 on April 25.
Total confirmed infections in the U.S. totaled 965,781 on April 26, an increase of 27,631 (+3%), according to National Public Radio. U.S. deaths totaled 54,874 on April 26, an increase of 1,126.
Washington state's Joint Information Center issued this statement Monday:
Epidemiology summary: DOH continues to receive about 200-250 new reports of covid-19 per day. Case counts decreased in early April but then plateaued in mid-April. Hospitalizations, which are a more reliable indicator of disease activity, have decreased throughout the month of April, however. Case counts can be difficult to interpret because that number is dependent on the number of tests performed and who is being tested in the population. The number of outbreaks at long term care facilities has also decreased throughout the month of April.
Testing update: Testing numbers appear stable. A new ordering process that includes a tracking and reporting dashboard is planned for implementation this week. An update in testing guidance including the recent expansion of symptoms that identify infection with covid-19 is set to be released this week as well. There continues to be high interest in expanding access to high quality antibody testing which shows whether or not a person has been exposed to covid-19. What we are waiting for the research to tell us is whether or not a past exposure prevents reinfection.
