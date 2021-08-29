Slow Drag event canceled amid covid caution Chinook Obserrver Aug 29, 2021 6 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save The Slow Drag event at the Port of Ilwaco, planned for Sept. 10, has been canceled, organizer Jenna Austin from the Ilwaco Merchants Association has confirmed.The traditional kick-off to the Rod Run to the End of the World on the Friday after Labor Day was also canceled last year because of covid health safety concerns.The Rod Run is going ahead as planned Sept. 10-12 at the Beach Barons’ Wilson Field in Ocean Park. Up to 1,000 vintage and classic cars are expected. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Rod Run Jenna Austin Ilwaco Merchants Association Event Drag Wilson Field Slow Drag Baron Homes Jobs Public Notices Vehicles Marketplace × Post a comment as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Coronavirus Sections NationalRestaurants Get breaking news! Download the App Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Breaking News Would you like to receive breaking news? Please enter a valid email address. Sign Up Manage Lists
