The Slow Drag event at the Port of Ilwaco, planned for Sept. 10, has been canceled, organizer Jenna Austin from the Ilwaco Merchants Association has confirmed.

The traditional kick-off to the Rod Run to the End of the World on the Friday after Labor Day was also canceled last year because of covid health safety concerns.

The Rod Run is going ahead as planned Sept. 10-12 at the Beach Barons’ Wilson Field in Ocean Park. Up to 1,000 vintage and classic cars are expected.

