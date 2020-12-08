SOUTH BEND — Adding 33 more cases in the past week, Pacific County nears a 500-case milestone since the start of the pandemic.
The county sits at 479 cases overall, according to a Dec. 7 news release from the Pacific County Health and Human Services Department. Of that total, 306 have been confirmed via a PCR test, and 173 are considered probable following a positive rapid test.
The county seems destined to cross the 500-case threshold by the end of the year, although the 33 cases reported by the health department since last Wednesday constitute a fairly steep reduction following back-to-back weeks of more than 100 cases. Still, it’s a weekly figure that was unheard of for Pacific County prior to the current surge the county has been in the midst of for about a month.
According to weekly zip code data provided by the county health department, a clear majority of the new recent cases continue to be concentrated in people who list their permanent residence as Raymond or South Bend, with about a quarter of new cases consisting of peninsula residents.
Wahkiakum County reported five new cases over the past week, bringing its total to 39. Clatsop County reported 35 new cases over the same period, increasing its total to 418 — still fewer cases than Pacific County has reported, even with a population about twice as large.
Statewide covid cases totaled 184,404 on Dec. 7, with 11,696 patients hospitalized and 2,941 fatalities reported since the pandemic began.
Testing demand already rising
Peninsula Pharmacies unveiled its new drive-thru covid-19 testing site in Ilwaco just last week and is already seeing an uptick in volume.
Jeff Harrell, owner of Peninsula Pharmacies, said 36 people were tested at the drive-thru testing site last week, split fairly evenly between the two days of testing on Tuesday and Thursday. But this week’s figure is expected to soar past that total, as 25 of the 36 total appointments available for testing on Dec. 8 had already been booked as of the previous evening. Five spots had already been booked for testing on Dec. 10, as well.
Currently, testing appointments are being spaced out every five minutes. If the demand continues to grow, Harrell said they can shorten the time between the appointments to every 2.5 minutes. So far, though, the process — which includes conducting both a rapid and PCR test for symptomatic people, in partnership with the county health department — has been going smoothly.
“We did quite a bit of prep in meetings prior to opening it, and honestly it’s gone very smooth and better than anticipated,” Harrell said.
Additional local testing starts this week in both halves of the county, the Pacific County Health Department announced.
Eight days of state-sponsored testing begins Dec. 9 at noon at the South County Administrative Building at 7013 Sandridge Road. Tests will also be offered there on Dec. 16 at noon, and Dec. 22 at 1 p.m.
In north county tests will be conducted at Raymond High School on Dec. 10 at noon; Dec. 11 at 9 a.m.; Dec. 17 at noon; Dec. 18 at 9 a.m.; and Dec. 23 at 9 a.m.
Persons interested in the Dec. 9-23 tests should call to confirm details the day before at 360-642-9407 or 360-875-9407.
Inslee extends restrictions
Washington Gov. Jay Inslee announced at a Dec. 8 news conference that current covid-19 restrictions, originally set to expire on Dec. 14, will be extended for another three weeks, through Jan. 4.
The restrictions were enacted last month after cases soared to their worst ever point in the state. Thousands of cases have continued to be reported in the state on a daily basis, and Washington is on track to surpass the 200,000-case mark and 3,000 covid-attributed fatalities by the end of the year.
The restrictions include a ban on all indoor social gatherings with people from different households, a ban on indoor service at restaurants and bars, limiting retail stores to 25% of its maximum occupancy, and limiting religious services to 25% of indoor capacity or 200 people, whichever is less.
The restrictions, Inslee said when announcing the three-week extension, are aimed at helping to prevent hospitals from becoming overwhelmed with hospitalized covid-19 patients. Current ICU capacity in the state is already at 80%, he said, and the system could be overrun by the end of the month if current trends continue.
In announcing the extension, Inslee said the state is making an additional $50 million in grants available for businesses who have been affected by the new restrictions. Grant applications for small businesses can be accessed at https://bit.ly/3mSOpSF, with priority given to applications submitted by Dec. 11. Already 16,000 applications have been filed, with the grant’s maximum award capped at $20,000.
Seafood aid
The state announced Dec. 8 that it has submitted a draft plan for how to distribute $50 million in federal relief funding to members of Washington’s commercial seafood, shellfish and charter industries to the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration-Fisheries for review and approval.
Under Section 12005 of the CARES Act, Congress provided $300 million to states to distribute to fisheries participants. Washington and Alaska received the highest allocation of $50 million each.
Under the draft plan, industry members who experienced a gross revenue loss from January through July 2020 greater than 35 percent of their 2015-2019 average would be eligible to apply for federal relief funding. (Exceptions are available for industry members without a full five-year history). Applicants can choose smaller window periods within the timeframe so long as the period is at least 28 days. Washington-based commercial fishers who fish in Alaska are also eligible.
Money earned from freshwater species and retail sales are excluded. Eligible commercial fishery participants must include all their revenues regardless of whether they landed the fish.
More information and full eligibility details are available at wdfw.wa.gov/licenses/commercial/federal-disaster-assistance/cares-act.
