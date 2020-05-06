As of 11:59 p.m. on May 5, there were 15,905 confirmed cases of covid-19 in Washington state, an increase of 311 cases over the previous 24 hours, the Department of Health reported Wednesday evening.
Eight more deaths brought the state total to 870.
The national toll stood at 73,243 with the addition of 2,655 daily fatalities on Wednesday, the Washington Post reported.
Updated long-term care facility covid-19 death data released: As of 5/2/2020, a total of 2,894 covid-19 cases (19% of total cases) and 507 deaths (61% of total deaths) have been identified as associated with a long-term care facility, including nursing homes, assisted living facilities or adult family homes. These cases may include residents as well as employees and visitors, and currently, we have limited ability to distinguish amongst them.
DOH issues statement on “coronavirus parties”: Washington State Department of Health officials are alarmed by reports of “coronavirus parties” in which uninfected people are mingling with covid-19 positive individuals to try to contract the virus.
“Gathering in groups in the midst of this pandemic can be incredibly dangerous and puts people at increased risk for hospitalization and even death,” John Wiesman, Washington State Secretary of Health said. "Furthermore, it is unknown if people who recover from covid-19 have long-term protection. There is still a lot we don’t know about this virus, including any long-term health issues which may occur after infection. This kind of unnecessary behavior may create a preventable uptick in cases which further slows our state's ability to gradually re-open.” DOH encourages every Washingtonian to continue to follow Gov. Inslee's Stay Home, Stay Healthy order.
New mental health and coping infographics available on state website: Several new infographics have been developed to help residents cope with various COVID-19 challenges. All of the infographics can be found on the state’s coronavirus.wa.gov website under the Partner Toolkit here: https://coronavirus.wa.gov/spread-facts/partner-toolkit/infographics-color
The new ones are:
Building coping skills: https://coronavirus.wa.gov/sites/default/files/2020-05/COVID-19-BuildingCopingSkills.pdf
Coping with financial stress: https://coronavirus.wa.gov/sites/default/files/2020-05/COVID-19-CopingWithFinancialStress.pdf
It is OK: https://coronavirus.wa.gov/sites/default/files/2020-05/COVID-19-ItIsOkay.pdf
Suicide warning signs: https://coronavirus.wa.gov/sites/default/files/2020-05/COVID-19-SuicideWarningSigns.pdf
Supporting Kids and Teens: https://coronavirus.wa.gov/sites/default/files/2020-05/COVID-19-SupportingKidsandTeens.pdf
