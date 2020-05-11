Washington state's coronavirus death toll rose to 945 in the Department of Health's Monday update, an increase of 14 in the 24 hours ending at 11:59 p.m. May 10, and an increase of 24 in the 48 hours since 11:59 p.m. May 9.
As of 11:59 p.m. on May 10, there were 17,122 confirmed cases of covid-19 in Washington state, an increase of 231 cases over the previous 24 hours.
American fatalities stood at 80,397 Monday evening, according to the Johns Hopkins University of Medicine database.
Three additional Washington counties approved for early move to next phase of reopening: On Monday Washington State Secretary of Health John Wiesman approved applications from Wahkiakum, Skamania and Stevens counties to move into Phase 2 of Gov. Jay Inslee’s Safe Start plan. This brings the total to eight counties. Last week, Secretary Wiesman approved variances for Columbia, Garfield, Lincoln, Ferry and Pend Oreille counties.
Phase 2 Guidance: The governor’s office today issued Phase 2 guidance for limited reopening of certain restaurants and continues to work on guidance for other Phase 2 industries.
Inslee and Western leaders send letter to Congress requesting $1 trillion in state and local aid: Gov. Jay Inslee, House Speaker Laurie Jinkins and Senate Majority Leader Andy Billig joined the governors and state legislative leaders of California, Colorado, Oregon and Nevada today in urging congressional leadership to dedicate $1 trillion in direct and flexible relief to states and local governments amid the covid-19 pandemic.
The letter reads, in part:
"Without federal support, states and cities will be forced to make impossible decisions — like whether to fund critical public healthcare that will help us recover, or prevent layoffs of teachers, police officers, firefighters and other first responders. And, without additional assistance, the very programs that will help people get back to work — like job training and help for small business owners — will be forced up on the chopping block.
"Red and blue states alike all are faced with the same covid-19 math, as are Democratic and Republican mayors across our states. The moment requires unprecedented partnership from all of us — across every level of government and across party."
Seattle/King County issue face covering directive: City of Seattle Mayor Jenny Durkan and King County Executive Dow Constantine issued a directive for all residents of and visitors to King County, which includes the City of Seattle, to wear face coverings while in public. This directive will begin May 18.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.