Our state's covid-19 death toll climbed to 801 in the 24 hours ending at 11:59 p.m. April 28, the Washington Department of Health reported Wednesday evening. This was an increase of 15 over the previous day.
The number of laboratory-confirmed infections also cross another milestone, reaching 14,070, up 228 over the previous day.
There have been deaths in 22 of the state's 39 counties, but none in the four on the outer coast, including Pacific, where the confirmed case total remains at four.
