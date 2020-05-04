Seven more Washingtonians died of covid-19 in the 24 hours ending at 11:59 p.m. April 3, according to the Department of Health's Monday update. This brought the state's overall death toll to 841.
The number of laboratory-confirmed infections increased by 277 to 15,462.
National news media place the U.S. death toll at between 67,683 and 68,065.
Visit the Department of Health's website for cases by county, demographics and more: www.doh.wa.gov/Emergencies/Coronavirus.
Washington 211 covid-19 Call Center: Do you need information or answers to your questions and concerns about the novel coronavirus (covid-19)? You can call 1-800-525-0127 or text 211-211 for help. You can also text the word “Coronavirus” to 211-211 to receive information and updates on your phone wherever you are.
