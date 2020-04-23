Our state's death toll rose by 19 in the 24 hours ending April 22, bringing the total to 711 since Feb. 29, according to the Thursday update from the Washington Department of Health.
The number of laboratory-confirmed infections increased 259 to 12,753.
Coronavirus hospitalizations and patients in intensive care rose on April 22 — 551 were hospitalized with covid-19 and 164 were in ICUs, up from 544 and 151 the day before.
The national death toll approached 50,000 Thursday night, reaching 49,951. The one-day death toll soared to 3,173, after generally centering around 2,000 in the past two and a half weeks. Total confirmed U.S. cases rose to about 865,000 Thursday evening.
