SEATTLE — The Washington Tourism Alliance (WTA) on March 31 launched www.showWAlove.com, a new online program to help support local Washington businesses during the covid-19 crisis.
Data from national tourism research firm Tourism Economics estimates that 4.6 million U.S. travel industry jobs may be lost by May 31 — roughly 40 percent of all tourism-related jobs. That constitutes more than 75,000 jobs in Washington state and means local restaurants, hotels, attractions, tour operators, and destination marketing organizations will bear the brunt of these losses.
Buy now, play later
While social distancing restrictions are in effect, the showWAlove.com offers a platform for Washingtonians to help hard-working business owners and employees. People can support their favorite local businesses by purchasing gift cards for future use. They can search for restaurants, lodgings and retail establishments by region or type of business and then connect with that business to buy gift cards.
Hundreds of businesses have gift card offers on showWAlove.com and inventory continues to grow. Businesses that don’t currently offer gift cards will be able to learn how to expand their online presence on the showWAlove.com website through webinars and additional resources. The WTA is committed to helping the small businesses in Washington use every tool available to get through this uncertain time.
“Recovery has to begin now,” said David Blandford, WTA co-chair. “This is just one initial measure of support and others will follow. We hope this program can help stabilize businesses and preserve jobs. Together we can show Washington’s tourism industry love during this unprecedented crisis.”
(0) comments
