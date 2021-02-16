PACIFIC COUNTY — New first doses for covid-19 vaccines may be in shorter supply than usual in Pacific County and throughout Washington state for the next several weeks, as state health officials are working to keep previously scheduled appointments amid a flood of people needing to receive their second dose.
In a Feb. 12 news release, the Washington State Department of Health announced that the state would be diverting much of its first-dose allotment it received from the federal government this week to cover a surge of second-dose appointments instead.
The department said that vaccine providers throughout the state requested a total of 170,000 second doses for this week, nearly twice as high as the allotment of about 92,000 doses the state received.
“The difference is likely due to the fact that some providers in Washington used doses of vaccine that were intended to complete the two dose vaccine series as the initial dose when vaccinating community members earlier in January,” the department said. “Unfortunately, this now means that a portion of next week’s available first doses will need to be used to complete the series for these people.”
While the shift to completing Pfizer and Moderna’s two-shot regimen will be felt the most this week, the department anticipated that the predicament will persist for several weeks, albeit to a lesser degree.
“While the limited availability of first doses will be challenging this coming week, focusing on second doses will help pave the way for an improved and more sustainable allocation of vaccines in future weeks,” said State Secretary of Health Dr. Umair Shah.{p dir=”ltr”}{span}In Pacific County, however, north county vaccine providers received 975 first doses for this week, after another 1,000 mostly south county residents received their first dose last week. Another 400 people are expected to receive their second vaccine dose this week, according to county health director Katie Lindstrom, who said the county got lucky this week that it was able to snag such a sizable number of first doses. {/span}{p dir=”ltr”}{span}As of Feb. 10, the latest update available, 11.5% of Pacific County residents have received one vaccine dose, and 2.3% have received two doses and are fully vaccinated. A total of 3,728 vaccine doses have been given in the county, up by about 600 doses from four days prior. There are currently about 2,700 people combined on the north and south county waitlists, prior to this week’s scheduled vaccinations.{/span}
Help on the way?
While the Biden Administration announced earlier this month that it had purchased enough doses from Pfizer and Moderna to vaccinate 300 million Americans by the end of summer, it conceded that infrastructure is the biggest hurdle to making that a reality.
But help could be on the way shortly on that front, as Johnson & Johnson announced in late January that its Phase 3 clinical trial showed its covid-19 vaccine had an efficacy rate of 72% in the United States, and had an efficacy rate of 85% of preventing severe cases of the disease. For reference, data from Pfizer’s and Moderna’s Phase 3 trials both showed an efficacy rate of higher than 90%.
On Feb. 4, the company applied to the Food and Drug Administration for an emergency use authorization for its vaccine. The FDA’s advisory board will meet next week, on Feb. 26, to consider the application, and could grant an EUA for the vaccine by early March.
If and once approved, the U.S. has an agreement with Johnson & Johnson to purchase 100 million doses of the vaccine, although as few as just three or four million doses may be available to initially distribute once the vaccine has been approved.
Unlike Pfizer and Moderna, Johnson & Johnson’s vaccine calls for just a single dose per person. Its vaccine also doesn’t require ultra-cold storage like the two existing vaccines, and can be stored for at least three months at 36-46 degrees Fahrenheit — making it easier to store for rural and underserved communities that do not have an abundance of ultra-cold freezers.
Lindstrom said she thinks that Johnson & Johnson’s vaccine is going to be a great development for Pacific County once it’s available, both logistically and as a way to get shots into the arms of people more quickly.
“Logistically for us, it’s sure going to be easier to do a one-dose vaccine than a two-dose vaccine,” Lindstrom said. “I do know the efficacy isn’t as high as Moderna or Pfizer’s, so I know people might be weary of that, but my guess is that we’re not going to have a choice.”
