As of 11:59 p.m. on May 2, there were 15,185 confirmed cases of covid-19 in Washington state, an increase of 182 cases in the last 24 hours.
The day had one of the lowest additions to the death toll in weeks — four more than the previous day — to a total of 834.
New claims for unemployment benefits increase as more individuals become eligible: Initial claims for regular unemployment benefits increased by 67 percent for April 19-25, and total initial claims increased by 453.3 percent over the previous week. This was the first week that initial claims could be filed by individuals such as self-employed workers and independent contractors, and also the first week that initial claims for extended benefits could be filed.
Visit the Department of Health's website for cases by county, demographics and more: www.doh.wa.gov/Emergencies/Coronavirus.
Washington 211 covid-19 Call Center: Do you need information or answers to your questions and concerns about the novel coronavirus (covid-19)? You can call 1-800-525-0127 or text 211-211 for help. You can also text the word “Coronavirus” to 211-211 to receive information and updates on your phone wherever you are.
