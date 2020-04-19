Ten additional fatalities were added to Washington state's death toll in the 24 hours ending 11:59 p.m. April 18, bringing the total to 634, according to Sunday's database update.
There are 11,790 laboratory-confirmed covid-19 infections in the state, a downward correction from the day before. "Total cases reported today (4/19/20) are lower than yesterday," the Washington Department of Health said. "Data cleaning that occurred late on 4/18 removed 190 confirmed cases that were discovered to be out of state residents."
Pacific County added a third confirmed case on Sunday.
The national death toll reached 40,679 on Sunday, with covid-19 now being reported to be the nation's leading cause of death.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.