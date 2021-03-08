PACIFIC COUNTY — Local teachers and school staff started to get vaccinated en masse last week, in a bid to return more quickly to full in-person instruction.
Vaccination efforts for teachers, school staff and licensed childcare workers began after Washington Gov. Jay Inslee announced on March 2 they were immediately eligible to receive the vaccine. Inslee’s announcement came hours after President Joe Biden pleaded with states to prioritize vaccinating these groups to more quickly allow for a full return to in-person instruction.
“Like President Biden, I am grateful for the hard work and sacrifice of educators every day, and especially during this pandemic. The president has directed us to add preK-12 educators, school staff and licensed childcare workers to our current vaccine prioritization,” Inslee said in a statement.
Existing vaccine providers — such as Ocean Beach Hospital, Willapa Harbor Hospital and the Pacific County Health and Human Services Department — will be able to vaccinate the newly eligible group, as well as national and independent pharmacy chains through the Federal Retail Pharmacy Program.
Dates announced for upcoming priority groups
Inslee also announced last week when other previously identified priority groups will be eligible to be vaccinated, including other critical workers in congregate settings, and those with underlying health conditions.
Beginning March 22, those working in grocery stores, agriculture, food processing, public transit, law enforcement, corrections and public safety will be eligible to be vaccinated. On April 12, those age 50 or older with two or more underlying health conditions or comorbidities will also become eligible.
More Washingtonians will be eligible for vaccination later that month. On April 26, those age 16 or older with at least two underlying conditions will become eligible, as well as those living in congregate settings, such as prisons or homeless shelters.
These planned dates, Inslee said, are based on estimates the state has received from federal officials, and are contingent upon those estimates being correct.
“I feel pretty confident that the supply chain will remain as we have estimated,” Inslee said. “The Biden administration has been very transparent with us. They have come through and … there’s no reason they’ve given us to doubt this particular supply chain.”
County unveils new waitlistWith the new eligibility dates in hand, the county health department released a new waitlist last week for those living or working in Pacific County to use to secure their place in line once they become eligible.
To sign up for the waitlist, visit https://tinyurl.com/2rjnbb4m. Those who previously signed up for a waitlist but were not yet eligible to be vaccinated will need to sign up again on this waitlist, the department said.
The sign-up form asks for your full name, email address, phone number, address, age group, living situation, work situation, employer, whether you have underlying health conditions, and whether you’re able to schedule a vaccine appointment online. Long Beach City Hall is helping to sign people up on the waitlist who do not have internet access. Call 360-642-4421.
Vaccine providers in Pacific County received 400 first doses for this week, in addition to 1,470 second doses. As of March 6, 10,298 vaccine doses have been given in Pacific County, or 45.8% of the county’s population. About 24.7% of county residents have received one vaccine dose, and another 13.5% have received two doses and are fully vaccinated. Statewide, 2.07 million doses have been given, or about 27.1% of the state’s population.
