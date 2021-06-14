PACIFIC COUNTY — Most teenagers didn’t become eligible to be vaccinated against covid-19 until last month, but Pacific County youth are already outpacing the county’s young adult population when it comes to getting shots in their arms.
According to data from the Washington State Department of Health, 34.5% of people age 12-17 in Pacific County have received at least one vaccine dose so far, even as the two-shot Pfizer vaccine is the only vaccine that has been authorized for emergency use in people younger than 16. Among the county’s 18-34 population, who have been eligible to be vaccinated for months and can choose between three different vaccines, just 33.1% have received at least one dose thus far.
The data also shows that, as expected, Pacific County’s senior population is far and away the age group with the highest vaccination rates. As of June 12, 74% of residents age 65 and older have received at least one vaccine dose in the county, with 69% being deemed as fully vaccinated, meaning it has been at least two weeks since receiving their final dose.
That figure far outpaces the 50-64 population in the county, of whom 50.9% have received at least one covid-19 dose. Among those age 35-49, 41.2% have received at least one dose. Overall, 53.6% of people age 12 and older in Pacific County have received a first dose so far, which ranks 16th out of the state’s 39 counties.
The data also shows that a substantial gender gap exists in Pacific County when it comes to the vaccination rate. Among eligible women in the county, 56.9% have received at least one dose so far, compared to 48.3% of eligible men — a gap of almost 9%. The statewide gender gap sits at about 5.7% in favor of women.
The county continues to tick toward the 50% vaccination mark among all county residents, and may pass the milestone sometime this month. As of June 12, 47.9% of all residents have received at least one vaccine dose, up from 46.7% a week ago. And 43.3% are fully vaccinated, up from 41% last week.
Statewide, 53.6% of all residents have received at least one dose, and 46.9% are fully vaccinated. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, Washington has administered the 10th-most doses per 100,000 people in the country, and second-most outside of the Northeast, trailing only Hawaii.
New death reported, cases continue to dropOn June 10, the Pacific County Health and Human Services Department reported that a Pacific County resident who tested positive for covid-19 died as a result of the virus. The individual, a man between the ages of 30-39, is the 13th county resident to die from the virus since the pandemic began.
“Public health staff would like to extend our heartfelt condolences to the friends and family of this man during their time of loss,” the department said in a statement.
Like much of the rest of the country, cases do continue to drop locally as the vaccination rate continues to slowly climb.
On June 11, the county health department reported that an employee at Willapa Chiropractic and Massage in Raymond tested positive for covid-19 that week, and was potentially contagious while working on June 2 and 4. In a statement, the department said it had not been able to accurately determine the level of exposure that may have occurred.
“If you were present in the office during those dates, and you are unvaccinated, you should quarantine for 14 days from the date of your visit. Individuals in quarantine should stay home and avoid all contact with anyone who isn’t a household member,” the statement said. “If you are fully vaccinated for covid-19 … your risk is incredibly small and we do not recommend that you quarantine.”
According to a June 14 update from the county health department, just 13 new cases have been reported over the past two weeks and only six cases are currently active in the county. The case rate per 100,000 people over the last 14 days is 60, down from 102 a week ago and the lowest it has been in more than two months.
For a list of all upcoming vaccine clinics in Pacific County, visit tinyurl.com/paccoclinics.
