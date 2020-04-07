LONG BEACH — A free “drive-thru” community dinner offered April 5 at The Cove Restaurant in Long Beach drew hundreds and raised more than $1,700 in donations for the Ocean Park Food Bank.
A line of cars snaked several blocks at the start of the dinner but moved swiftly with the aid of several volunteers who handed out bagged takeout orders and accepted donations in a plastic jug.
In total, 366 adult meals and 56 children’s meals were served in three-hours.
“It’s just extraordinary for the community,” said Rick Larson, a resident of Long Beach, who picked up two meals for neighbors who couldn’t come themselves. Larson, a member of the golf course and club champion, praised the effort of the staff, volunteers and generous community members.
Owner Doug Brown said the idea started as a response to the ongoing covid-19 pandemic.
“Our chef and food provider [Sysco Foods] got to talking about the impact on businesses and restaurants shutting down. Sysco Foods had a lot of extra food, so they made a donation. We figured why not give it to the community? The team at The Cove cooked all the food up, which they estimated at 200 meals, but it ended up being more than 300.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.