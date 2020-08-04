PACIFIC COUNTY — Hours for when people can get a rapid result test at Willapa Harbor Hospital changed on Monday, Aug. 3.
Regardless of whether a person is symptomatic, they can be tested for covid-19 between 12 p.m. and 2 p.m. seven days a week at Willapa Harbor Hospital, 800 Alder St., South Bend.
The hospital is conducting rapid response testing, which can get results back to people within about 24 hours. Rapid result tests are more sensitive than lab tests and can sometimes lead to false positives. If the test shows a person to be positive for covid-19, that person will be tested again and the sample sent to a lab to confirm the diagnosis, said Stephanie Michael, health manager for the Pacific County Public Health and Human Services Department.
“The rapid result tests buys two to four days of time,” Michael said.
The Pacific County health department tests symptomatic people from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. on Tuesdays and from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. on Fridays at the Long Beach Fire Department. To be screened for testing, people can call the health department between 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday. The health department can be reached by calling either 360-875-9407 or 360-642-9407.
For testing updates, people can visit: www.pacificcountycovid19.com/get-tested.
