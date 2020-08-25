SOUTH BEND — Pacific County Health and Human Services received confirmation Tuesday that a Pacific County resident who tested positive for covid-19 has died as a result of it.
Due to age and underlying conditions, the individual was considered high risk.
This is the third covid-19 death attributed to Pacific County.
"Public health officials, including the public health nurse for this case, Lori Craig Ashley, would like to extend heartfelt condolences to the family and friends of this individual during this time of loss," they said in a press release Tuesday evening.
Pacific County Health and Human Services strongly encourages the public to limit non-essential travel, maintain social distancing of at least six feet between persons, and practice personal protective measures to include: correctly wearing a mask/face covering in public, washing hands often with soapy water for at least 20 seconds, and avoid touching your face. For up to date information and guidance, monitor the Pacific County Health and Human Services Facebook page or visit: www.pacificcountycovid19.com.
