SOUTH BEND — An additional three new cases of covid-19 were reported in Pacific County on Sept. 17, raising the county’s total case count to 80.
Of the three new cases, one is a result of travel, the second was connected to a family gathering, and the third was detected as a result of pre-medical procedure screening, according to the Pacific County Health and Human Services Department. All of the individuals are isolating at home, as case investigations and contact tracing are ongoing.
Stephanie Michael, the department’s health manager, said the individual who tested positive when being screened prior to a medical procedure was attending an out-of-county hospital, not Ocean Beach Hospital or Willapa Harbor Hospital.
The three individuals are between 20 and 30 years old, 50 and 60 years old, and 60 and 70 years old, the department said. There are currently five active cases being monitored by public health nurses, with all of those cases being confirmed.
Pacific County Health and Human Services strongly encourages the public to limit non-essential travel, maintain social distancing of at least six feet between persons, and practice personal protective measures to include: correctly wearing a mask/face covering in public, washing hands often with soapy water for at least 20 seconds, and avoid touching your face. For up to date information and guidance, please monitor the Pacific County Health and Human Services Facebook page or visit www.pacificcountycovid19.com.
