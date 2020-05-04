Reporting from the Daily Astorian contributed to this article
PACIFIC COUNTY — Three more Pacific County residents are sick with covid-19 and the new cases are linked to the coronavirus outbreak at Bornstein Seafood Co. in Astoria.
The Pacific County Department of Public Health and Human Services announced the new cases on Monday, and confirmed they were connected to the outbreak at the seafood processor. So far, 13 workers have tested positive for the virus.
With the three additional cases, seven Pacific County residents have now tested positive for covid-19. The county reported its first covid-19 death on April 30, attributed to an out-of-state individual who was also the first county resident to test positive for coronavirus.
The Clatsop County Public Health Department began testing Bornstein Seafoods' workers on Saturday, May 2, after one of its employees tested positive for covid-19, according to reporting from the Daily Astorian. Thirty-five employees who showed symptoms were tested on Saturday, with at least 11 additional cases confirmed by the county Monday.
Pacific County public health nurses will investigate close contacts from outside the workplace of the people who are sick, and Clatsop County will handle the investigation of Bornstein Seafoods, said Katie Lindstrom, health department director.
Last week, Pacific County sent out a letter to all large employers including seafood processing plants, outlining best practices for keeping employees healthy at work, Lindstrom said.
Bornstein Seafoods closed both of its processing plants at the Port of Astoria, and more of its employees are expected to be tested Tuesday. Clatsop County officials directed all 35 workers to self-isolate.
