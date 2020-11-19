TUMWATER — Beginning Thursday, Nov. 19, until at least Dec. 14, Timberland Regional Library will limit service in the following ways to help the spread of covid-19:
• No computer use at any branch
• No self-serve scanner and copier use at any branch
• Libraries already doing takeout only will continue to do so
• Libraries set up for self-serve holds pick up will continue that with 1-6 people in at a time
• Library users are asked to limit their visits to 5 minutes
Timberland Regional Libraries provide for the entertainment, information, and lifelong learning needs of Grays Harbor, Lewis, Mason, Pacific and Thurston county residents at 27 community public libraries and six library service partner locations.
For more information visit TRL.org.
