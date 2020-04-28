The state's covid-19 death toll climbed to 786 as of 11:59 p.m. April 27 with the addition of 21 fatalities, the Washington Department of Health reported Tuesday evening.
There now are 13,842 confirmed cases of covid-19 in Washington state, an increase of 156 cases in the last 24 hours. Visit the Department of Health's website for cases by county, demographics and more: https://www.doh.wa.gov/Emergencies/Coronavirus.
There were 156 Washingtonians being treated in intensive care units on April 27, according to reports provided by 83 hospitals. Overall, 490 patients were hospitalized with coronavirus.
Personal Protective Equipment (PPE): The state continues its procurement of personal protective equipment (PPE), according to the Joint Information Center's Tuesday update:
"Because PPE supplies remain limited, state officials continue to prioritize Tier 1 needs, which include hospitals, long-term care facilities and first responders. Though purchase orders are placed nearly every day, arrival time for orders can take weeks.
"Purchases are the primary way the state has secured PPE, accounting for more than 70 percent of items received so far — a percentage that is growing. Of the $342 million worth of PPE that has been ordered to date, only $8.3 million in PPE has arrived and been distributed or is being processed for distribution (some 10.7 million items).
"Washington businesses continue to answer the call to produce needed items, with more than 100 manufacturers retooling so far. The state is purchasing directly from five of them, and the others are selling directly to local entities including hospitals."
Information about purchasing and distribution of PPE is available on the state’s coronavirus website: https://coronavirus.wa.gov/how-you-can-help/personal-protective-equipment.
