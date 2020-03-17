VANCOUVER — On Tuesday, March 17, Clark County Public Health confirmed two deaths in Clark County of patients who tested positive for novel coronavirus (Covid-19). The patients were being treated in isolation at PeaceHealth Southwest Medical Center in Vancouver, Washington.
"PeaceHealth sends its deepest condolences to the patients’ families and friends," the hospital said in a press release. "We will continue to work closely with health authorities as we manage this public health crisis."
It is expected that there will be more cases in Clark County, and PeaceHealth continues to take additional measures to protect patients, caregivers and the community.
PeaceHealth Southwest Medical Center has suspended visitor access until Covid-19 is no longer considered a public health threat. Visitors are not allowed at PeaceHealth Southwest until further notice, with a few specific exceptions. More information is available at peacehealth.org/coronavirus.
