SOUTH BEND — Two new cases of covid-19 were reported in Pacific County on Oct. 2, raising the county’s total count to 88 cases since the outset of the pandemic.
Both of the new cases are connected to the same household and are isolating at home, according to the Pacific County Health and Human Services Department. One of the individuals is between 40 and 50 years old and the other is between 10 and 20 years old. Case investigations and contact tracing are ongoing, the department said.
There are currently 11 active cases being monitored by public health nurses in the county. Eight of those cases are confirmed and the other three are probable cases awaiting confirmation.
Pacific County Health and Human Services strongly encourages the public to limit non-essential travel, maintain social distancing of at least six feet between persons, and practice personal protective measures to include: correctly wearing a mask/face covering in public, washing hands often with soapy water for at least 20 seconds, and avoid touching your face. For up to date information and guidance, please monitor the Pacific County Health and Human Services Facebook page or visit www.pacificcountycovid19.com.
