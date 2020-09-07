SOUTH BEND — Two more cases of covid-19 were reported in Pacific County on Monday, Sept. 7, as the total case count in the county increased to 68.
One of the newly reported cases is an individual between 60 and 70 years old who is currently isolating outside of Pacific County, according to the Pacific County Health and Human Services Department. The other confirmed case is a child less than one year old, who is isolating at home.
Public health nurses are currently monitoring 12 active cases among Pacific County residents; eight confirmed cases and four probable cases that are awaiting confirmation. The department has not released which zip code the individuals with active cases reside in.
Pacific County Health and Human Services strongly encourages the public to limit non-essential travel, maintain social distancing of at least six feet between persons, and practice personal protective measures to include: correctly wearing a mask/face covering in public, washing hands often with soapy water for at least 20 seconds, and avoid touching your face. For up to date information and guidance, please monitor the Pacific County Health and Human Services Facebook page or visit www.pacificcountycovid19.com.
