SOUTH BEND — The total number of cases attributed to Pacific County rose to 12 on Sunday, June 14.
Pacific County's 11th case was announced on Friday, June 12.
The cases involve two people living in the same household, according to the Pacific County Health and Human Services Department. While the two people have a residence in Pacific County, both have been working and residing outside of the area for more than a month, the agency said.
Both people are in isolation and recovery at a residence outside of Pacific County.
The agency said it would continue to investigate this most recent case and strongly encouraged the public to maintain social distancing by limiting non-essential travel and practicing personal protective measures such as: washing hands often with soapy water for at least 20 seconds; avoiding touching the face; and wearing a face covering in public.
For up-to-date information and guidance about how to stay safe, people can visit: www.pacificcountycovid19.com.
