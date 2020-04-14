PACIFIC COUNTY — An unwelcome and almost unthinkable milestone has been reached in Pacific County.
New data released by the Washington State Employment Security Department shows that more than 1,000 workers in the county filed initial unemployment claims in just a three-week span. Less than 950 unemployment claims were filed in all of 2019 in Pacific County.
Another 418 county residents submitted initial unemployment claims from March 29 through April 4, a 6.9% decrease from the previous week but still an unprecedented figure prior to the covid-19 pandemic.
In total, the month of March saw 973 workers in the county file unemployment claims. Since January 2005, the earliest month of data the ESD has on its website, the previous monthly high was in December 2008, when claims reached 561 in the midst of the Great Recession.
Jim Vleming, regional economist for ESD, noted that the impact of the pandemic on the state’s economy wasn’t felt until mid-March, when Gov. Jay Inslee first ordered all bars and restaurants in the state to halt sit-down service and banned all public gatherings of more than 50 people on March 16. The vast majority of the new unemployment claims came in just the final two weeks of the month.
The true unemployment rate over the past month in the county and state won’t be known until mid-May, when data from mid-March through mid-April will be released by the ESD. However, about 13.2% of the county’s labor force has filed an unemployment claim since March 1, not counting the already 6.7% of unemployed workers in the county as of February.
Federal stimulus checks roll out
Over the weekend, the IRS announced it had begun to deposit the $1,200 checks from the federal government’s $2.2 trillion stimulus for most adults into bank accounts. About 80 million people are expected to receive the payments via direct deposit this week.
Over the course of several months, the IRS will either directly deposit or mail the Economic Impact Payments to all adults making less than $75,000 with a valid Social Security Number. For parents and guardians, an additional $500 will be delivered to each eligible child in the household under the age of 17.
For those whose direct deposit information isn’t on file with the IRS or haven’t filed a tax return in the previous two years, the payments could take months to arrive in the mail.
Low-income citizens or residents that have not filed a tax return because they didn’t exceed $12,200 ($24,400 for married couples) in gross income, required information — such as full name, mailing address and Social Security Number — in order to receive a payment can be filled out at https://www.freefilefillableforms.com/#/fd/EconomicImpactPayment.
The U.S. Treasury Department also said it planned to unveil a tool sometime this week that will allow people who have filed their returns, but have not authorized a direct deposit, to upload their bank account information so their payment can be received faster and not have to wait for a check in the mail.
ESD unveils new jobless aid
Last week, the ESD released a new system aimed at helping people who are having trouble logging into their online account to file an unemployment claim. The issue has prevented some Pacific County workers from being able to receive the much needed benefits.
For those who were locked out of their account before April 4, had a previous Secure Access Washington account that is no longer accessible, or were told by the ESD to call the SAW Helpdesk to verify your identity, the system is a one-time opportunity to reset your account information.
With this new system designed to help more people file their claims now in place, Vleming said the weekly claims numbers may remain high. Many of the workers just now filing unemployment claims may have actually become unemployed several weeks ago, but are just now able to successfully file their claim.
The ESD will allow people to backdate their claim for unemployment benefits that they previously couldn’t immediately file for. Benefits will be paid from the time a person separated from their job or otherwise became eligible under the federal CARES Act as part of the $2.2 trillion stimulus package.
On top of the benefits received from the state, the CARES Act will include $600 per week for up to four months for most people who have filed an unemployment claim. The program extends the benefits to workers who typically don’t qualify for regular benefits in many states, such as independent contractors, gig workers and those who are self-employed.
The ESD said it is working as fast as it can to implement the changes in their system, and expect unemployed Washingtonians to start receiving the weekly $600 soon, if they are not receiving it already. Payments will be retroactive from the time the stimulus package was signed into law on March 29, so those who had filed for unemployment on or before that date will still receive each weekly payment they had not yet received.
