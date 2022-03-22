OLYMPIA — People with mental health problems and juveniles can be detained or restrained by law enforcement, according to new legislation on the use of force.
The new law, House Bill 1735, passed the Washington State House with a 90-5 vote, and passed in the Senate 49-0. It was signed into law March 4 by Gov. Jay Inslee.
The bill was drafted to end confusion caused by the adoption of a law last year that prevented crisis responders from receiving police assistance.
“It adjusts 2021 police reform legislation by clarifying when an officer can use reasonable force in a non-criminal incident, such as a mental health crisis,” Inslee said.
Incidents surrounding involuntary treatments are also covered under this bill.
“That’s the nature of involuntary treatment, and sometimes that may involve a minor use of force such as having to put someone in a car or transport them or get them out of a car to get them into an emergency room for treatment,” said Hoquiam Chief of Police Jeff Myers.
Furthermore, the bill clarifies the threat standard for an officer to use deadly force.
Under last year’s legislation, the use of deadly force was justified only to protect against an “imminent threat” of serious injury or death for the officer or another person.
House Bill 1735 changes this standard by saying an “immediate” threat must be present.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.