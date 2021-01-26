SOUTH BEND — More than 1,000 vaccine appointments were scheduled in Pacific County last week, as the local vaccination effort ramped up to its highest level yet.
The push to vaccinate those who are newly eligible as part of Tier B1 — which includes people who are 65 and older, or are 50 and older and living in a multi-generational household — wasn’t without hiccups in Pacific County.
There were widespread reports of people calling the Emergency Operations Center to try and schedule an appointment, only to run into phone systems that were overwhelmed by the large volume of calls flooding county phone lines. One person told the Observer that they tried to call and schedule an appointment more than 400 times, to no avail.
At the Jan. 20 Pacific County Emergency Management Agency council meeting, Director Scott McDougall said that 8 to 10 county personnel were manning the EOC call center to try to schedule appointments for people on Jan. 19, the first day appointments were being accepted. With so many people trying to call at once, and each phone call taking about six minutes to complete, the system was stressed.
“[The first day] did not go without glitches, but overall it was a very successful day. We were able to get more than 600 people scheduled,” McDougall said. “We are handling as many calls as the county phone system will allow us to handle.”
On Jan. 21, the Pacific County Health and Human Services Department announced that more than 1,000 vaccine appointments had been scheduled, exhausting the county’s entire vaccine supply and fully booking upcoming drive-through clinics in both north and south county.
For people currently eligible to receive the vaccine but were not able to schedule an appointment, the county is now asking them to complete a form online that will put them on a waitlist.
“When we receive more vaccine, we will call you to make an appointment. We will call people in the order that they are added to the waitlist,” the county health department said in a news release.
Residents in south county who are currently eligible to receive the vaccine can fill out the form at https://bit.ly/2YfWkP9. Currently eligible north county residents can fill out the form at https://bit.ly/36hFcNk.
New data offers vaccine insight
Last week, the state Department of Health unveiled a new dashboard that tracks how the distribution of covid-19 vaccines is progressing on a county-by-county basis in Washington.
As of the Jan. 25 update, 500,105 vaccine doses have been given in the state — 59.2% of the total amount that the state has distributed to vaccine providers. About 418,000 Washington residents have received their first vaccine dose, and another 78,000 have received two doses and are deemed as being fully vaccinated.
In Pacific County, 1,606 vaccine doses have been given so far, and 1,124 unique county residents have received one vaccine dose — 5.1% of the county population, which ranks 20th out of 39 counties. Another 163 residents are fully vaccinated — 0.7% of the county population, which ranks 23rd in the state.
Vaccine rollout has gone quicker in neighboring Wahkiakum County, as 12.5% of the county population has already received one dose of vaccine, which ranks second in the state. The Olympic Peninsula’s Clallam and Jefferson counties are the only other counties where more than 10% of the population have received one vaccine dose, sitting at 15.3% and 11%, respectively.
In Grays Harbor County, 5.5% of the population has received one vaccine dose, which ranks 16th in the state. Cowlitz and Lewis counties are near the bottom of the list, at 3.1% and 2.8% — which ranks 36th and 37th in the state, respectively.
The data can be explored at https://bit.ly/3cdsLpR.
County adds 29 new cases
The county health department reported 29 new cases of covid-19 over the past week, bringing the county’s total count to 678 cases since the pandemic began.
There are currently 38 active cases in Pacific County, which the department said are spread “throughout all parts” of the county. The county’s case rate per 100,000 people was 198.7 as of Jan. 25, down from 240 a week ago.
According to weekly zip code data disclosed by the department on Jan. 20, a clear majority of recently reported cases are of people living in north county. A combined 20 new cases were attributed to people with a Raymond or South Bend address, bringing their total count to 296 and 157 cases, respectively. Ocean Park and Naselle were each attributed four new cases, bringing their respective totals to 46 and 32 cases. Long Beach was attributed three new cases, pushing its total to 62.
Wahkiakum County’s total case count increased by two over the past week, bringing its total to 73 cases. Clatsop County reported 32 new cases as of Jan. 19, increasing its total to 727 cases. Statewide confirmed covid-19 cases totaled 288,948 on Jan. 24, with 17,259 patients hospitalized and 4,148 fatalities reported since the pandemic began.
